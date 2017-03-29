Fashion show with flare.

"Hats Off to Fashion," The Clearwater Community Woman's Club's 46th Annual Daisy Fashion Show and Luncheon, which will be Thursday, March 30th at the Belleair Country Club, will feature a gourmet luncheon, followed by an informal fashion show of community leaders wearing ensembles from MJ Fashions & Gifts of Dunedin. The club's presentation of Daisy Grants to five winning charities here in the Tampa Bay Area. Today Margaret Word Burnside, publisher/editor of Tampa Bay Magazine and Kay Estock, a member of the Clearwater Community Woman's Club and a fashion show committee member joined Great Day Tampa Bay for a preview of what to expect at this year’s fashion show. Last minute tickets are still available through clearwatercwc.org or call 727-726-6410

