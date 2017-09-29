WTSP
FB Extra: MegaCon Dance off!

It's a Chewbacca dance off live in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:50 AM. EDT September 29, 2017

Our own Michael Clayton Hosts a Dance party with Chewbacca from Starwars. 

 

 

