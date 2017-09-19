Feeding Tampa Bay Relentlessly Focused on Hurricane Irma relief!

Prior to the storm, a staggering 700,000 people were food insecure in Tampa Bay. This number surged following Irma as residents were left without power, water and food. Feeding Tampa Bay bolstered its already impressive food and supply distribution system to ensure Tampa Bay was prepared before, during and after the storm. In the days following Hurricane Irma, Feeding Tampa Bay has activated an emergency response distribution plan to get resources to the communities that need them most. To lend a helping hand, go to feedingtampabay.org

