Female War Heroes share amazing stories!

March is here, and its Women's History Month. Women and their service in the military is something that is often overlooked by society and in our history books. If you go to the bookstore or search through Netflix, you're bound to only see war stories by men. Well, two women have worked tirelessly for years to change that, and they live right here in the Tampa Bay area! Not only are they Army veterans, they're also West Point graduates! Laura Westley, author of War Virgin, and Carol Barkalow joined Great Day Tampa Bay with a quick discussion on how far the military has come and how much more work needs to be done so that women can live out their fullest potential.

