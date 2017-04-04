Festival of Community Bands

An annual outdoor musical event comprised of five major Tampa Bay bands and 600+ musicians & auxiliary aging from 21 to 81, performing various popular marches, show tunes, jazz and big band swing. Bill Findeson of the Awesome Original Second Time Arounders Band & Auxiliary, Stephen P. Brown of the Dunedin Concert Band, and Roger Green of the St.Pete Community Band all joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about their respective bands and their involvement in the community. The Annual Festival of Community Band’s kicks off April 8th- 3pm at the Dunedin Fine Arts Center. For more info, look them up on Facebook.

© 2017 WTSP-TV