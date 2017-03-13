Firestone Grand Prix Winner!

Soo, they vroom and zoom around the track in St. Pete. Hundreds of thousands of Tampa Bay residents turn out every year and this year we are happy to welcome the winner to our show! Tampa Bay’s very own Sebastian Bourdais Started in last place, took the lead at lap 37 and never looked backed, getting the checkered flag at this year’s Firestone Grand Prix. For more information go to For more details go to www.gpstpete.com

