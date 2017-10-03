First Ever NY Film Festival Comes to Tampa Bay!

The Suncoast Credit Union Gasparilla International Film Festival (GIFF) is hosting the first ever NY Dog Film Festival in Tampa Bay Waterworks Park on the Tampa Riverwalk on Friday evening October 6th at 6 and 8 PM. The NY Dog Film Festival is a philanthropic celebration of the love between dogs and people. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs as their movie dates! Well-mannered dogs are welcome and required to have their own tickets, with 100% of the dog ticket going to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. For more information on GIFF including sponsor and volunteer opportunities, visit: gasparillafilmfestival.com

