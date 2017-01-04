‘Flip My Florida Yard' host Chad Crawford in Studio

It's a New Year and with that, there are always new things to do. Chad Crawford is the founder, owner, and Creative Director of the award-winning television production company, Crawford Entertainment. Some of Crawford Entertainment's syndicated series and specials that Chad created include the weekly Emmy Award-winning travel/adventure series, How to Do Florida, now entering its eight successful season, the Emmy Award-winning children's series, The Outsiders Club, and many regional and national specials including The Lost Fleet of 1715, The Florida Keys: Real, Blue, and Chill, and Catch n' Cook. These and other programs represent over 150 hours of broadcast content. Chad joined us on GDTB to talk about what he has coming up for 2017. For more info, go to howtodoflorida.com

