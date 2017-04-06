Florida Georgia Line one on one!

This dynamic duo selling out arenas all over the country. This year they were up for five ACM awards and took home two! These guys sing right from the heart and really put family into their songs and music. Great Day Tampa Bay had the awesome opportunity to speak one on one with these guys in Vegas about the tours, their fans and their music. An October visit to Tampa is on the books.
