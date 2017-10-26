Fluffy DIY treats

Move over cupcakes, marshmallows are the new sweet treat to make yourself, or to buy at artisan bakeries like Cake Affection. The owners of Cake Affection and their daughters gave Great Day Tampa Bay a lesson in making the soft, fluffy marshmallows and decorated them spooktacularly for Halloween.

There are 7 steps to making marshmallows:

1. COOK: Cooking sugar water.

2. WHIP: Whipping air into gelatin and sugar water.

3. SET: Laying out marshmallow in greased pan to set.

4. CUT: Cutting marshmallows into individual pieces.

5-7 Dip, Torch, and Eat.

Cake Affection, 4691 100th Way N, St Petersburg, FL, has been making the cupcakes, mini cupcakes, cakepops, universe brownies, cookie sandwiches, mini key lime pies, mini cheesecakes, organic cotton candy and so much more for nearly 4 years. We create small batch recipes with fresh ingredients daily. Our signature European buttercream icing, our light cake, and house made fillings are truly gourmet delights. We are changing the way people think of cake. For more information go to www.cakeaffection.com

