Forgot About Your Costume? Well Go to Goodwill!

Good Will joins Great Day Tampa Bay with Great Cheap Halloween ideas!

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:49 AM. EDT October 30, 2017

It's one day before Halloween and you still don't have a costume. Don't be scared! Just get in to a Goodwill store and check out aisles and aisles of EVERYTHING you need for Halloween. 

