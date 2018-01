The Sarasota-Manatee Originals kicks off its 11th annual food and wine festival, Forks & Corks this weekend, Jan. 26-28, 2018. This premier food and wine extravaganza features top-of-class wines, celebrity winemakers, and cuisines from 60 of the finest independently owned local restaurants on the SunCoast. For more info, go to eatlikealocal.com

© 2018 WTSP-TV