Gary Senise on Criminal Minds

Great Day TB Host Michael Clayton talks to Gary Sinise about the upcoming season of Criminal Minds Beyond borders.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:10 AM. EDT April 05, 2017

He’s a celebrity who has starred on the big screen and now calls Criminal Minds home. He’s actor Gary Senise. He talks about his television show and all the work he does for military projects.

 

