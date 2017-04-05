Close Gary Senise on Criminal Minds Great Day TB Host Michael Clayton talks to Gary Sinise about the upcoming season of Criminal Minds Beyond borders. Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:10 AM. EDT April 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST He’s a celebrity who has starred on the big screen and now calls Criminal Minds home. He’s actor Gary Senise. He talks about his television show and all the work he does for military projects. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Zookeepers: April close to giving birth April the giraffe is an internet sensation GIRAFFE WATCH: When will April give birth? Baby gators stroll across FL resident's yard Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad Daycare centers targeted I-75 closed due to fatal crash T-TAPP Dog bitten by rattlesnake Former Baylor coach resigns after murder scandal More Stories LIVE COVERAGE: F16 crashes near Joint Base Andrews,… Apr. 5, 2017, 9:33 a.m. Florida Senate says there should be time to play in schools Apr. 5, 2017, 8:27 a.m. Citrus Co. K-9 Jerry Lee retires after nearly 10… Apr. 5, 2017, 9:26 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs