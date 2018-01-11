Tampa Bay attorney Dennis Hernandez of Dennis Hernandez and Associates is a proud father of a special needs child. On Saturday January 20th, his law firm is participating in the Gasparilla Children's Parade with a pirate ship float. Hernandez is inviting special needs children between the ages of 5 and 15 to join him as sailors on their ship. Due to limited space, spots will be given out randomly. To submit your child's name, please call us by January 17th at 813-250-0000. For more details go to dennishernandez.com

