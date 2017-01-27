Gasparilla Countdown

“Land, ho! Hoist the mizzen ‘n’ set sail for Tampa!” It’s time to tip our cups in honor of the Gasparilla Invasion. On Saturday, January 28, at 11:30 a.m., the world’s only fully-rigged pirate ship, the Jose Gasparilla, will magically appear at the south end of Hillsborough Bay. This is one of the best times of the year where families get to gather in love and fun to become one with the rich history of EVERYTHING PIRATE. To learn about all of the festivities going on in South Tampa, and more additional information, log onto www.GasparillaTreasures.com

