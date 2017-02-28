Gasparilla Film Festival countdown.

Well, it's 8 days of amazing films from all over the world and a few that are "Florida grown"! The Gasparilla International Film Festival kicks off March 2nd - 9th and is run by the 501(C)3 Nonprofit Organization, The Tampa Film Institute, Inc. They are a cultural arts institution that inspires, educates, and entertains Tampa Bay's diverse population through an annual celebration of film, year-round events, community outreach, and social awareness initiatives that foster communication, generate economic impact, and provide support for the film industry of Tampa Bay and State of Florida. Spokesperson Rachel Feinman joined Great Day Tampa Bay with details. For more info, go to gasparillafilmfestival.com





(© 2017 WTSP)