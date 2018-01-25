Gasparilla's Special Float



Gasparilla Festivities are in full swing in Tampa Bay. Everyone is excited about the floats, beads, and fun… But something special happens on the floats… The music. Today Tim Hancock from Jazz Tyme Productions stopped by to tell us about a very special float labeled to be the first African American float in the Gasparilla parade and live music and famous actors like Blindside’s Quinton Aaron. They along with some other Jazz singers joined Great Day Tampa Bay to help get us going for Gasparilla.



