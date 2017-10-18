Get A Loan and Plant a Tree!

Through a partnership with American Forests, the oldest conservation organization in the United States, LightStream, the online lending company, has planted over 1,000 acres of wilderness and wildlife – a tree for every loan funded. But they're on a mission to do much more. On October 18, Times Square will be transformed into a beautiful woodland oasis, a "Forest of Dreams." The lush forest – filled with live trees and rescued wildlife- celebrates the 1,000 acres already planted and a push to reforest 500 additional acres this year. For the first 10,000 people who participate in the Forest of Dreams either in-person or online, LightStream will plant a tree. Participants may also have their picture featured on a billboard in Times Square.

© 2017 WTSP-TV