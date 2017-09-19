Get to Know the First Lady of Baseball!

Juliana Zobrist, the "First Lady of Baseball," wife of Chicago Cubs' World Series MVP Ben Zobrist and dedicated mom of three is a serious fashionista, lover of life and influential voice to millions of fans worldwide. Yet, what she wears best is not her amazing shoes or funky prints, but her confidence in her true identity that she passionately shares with audiences across many platforms. With this deep reach and confidence, Julianna has set about to spread her anthem message, which she titles "Shatterproof" (also the name of her newest record and topic of an upcoming new book).



