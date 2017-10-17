Getting the dish on lionfish

Paul Liptak, General Manager & Executive Chef at The Club at Treasure Island, joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about the lionfish invasion, and what chefs like him are doing to protect our Gulf waters.

Liptak has partnered up with Locale Market & Farmtable Kitchen to create a five-course dinner that directly benefits the Florida Institute of Oceanography and their lionfish research efforts. The exclusive gourmet event will take place on Thursday, October 19 at 6:30pm.

The lionfish has become a tremendous threat to Gulf Coast marine eco-systems eliminating food sources for local species as well as thwarting future generations of beloved Florida fish before they mature. This unique informative dinner will highlight how the lionfish came to be the current problem it is to Gulf eco-systems and how consuming the fish is necessary in the fight against the invasive species.

This five course gourmet dinner features exquisite variations of how to enjoy the illustrious lionfish. Select wine pairings available by Locale Market & FarmTable Kitchen sommelier, Julian Mayor. Ticket prices vary. A limited number of tickets have been made available to the public. To purchase tickets contact The Club at Treasure Island at 727.367.4511.

