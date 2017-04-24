Girls! You must love yourself first!

Community leaders and professionals are coming together to inspire, mentor, and ignite greatness in young ladies throughout Tampa Bay during the 2nd Annual "You Deserve to be Loved Girls Summit." The event caters to age groups between the 6th and 12th grade and will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Spoto High School. Tampa bay is happy to welcome celebrity guests LeA Robinson of Atlanta and child celebrity photographer, Madison Harrison. This event free and will be an experience to remember. The Girls Summit was created based on the vision of Dr. Jeffery Johnson, executive coach and collegiate professor. He, along with Monique Reed, event fashion show coordinator, joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about the goals of the summit. Encourage girls from your local community to attend. To register your daughter or group, please go to www.jajj.org or become one of our valued sponsors by contact Rasha Kelly at 813.475.9227 or rkelly321@hotmail.com



