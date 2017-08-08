Giving back and making a difference

It was a busy weekend for parents and kids. Some enjoyed back-to-school shopping and took advantage of tax-free weekend. Others enjoyed back-to-school events. Our Michael Clayton, the Tampa Bay NFL Alumni Chapter and former NFL Cheerleaders, partnered with Crossover Church for an event that gave away 1000 backpacks. Tommy “Urban D” Kyllonen, Pastor of Crossover has a unique passion when it comes to serving the Tampa Bay inner-city and always has events to benefit them. If anyone is interested in volunteering, you should check out crossoverchurch.org for all its upcoming events.

© 2017 WTSP-TV