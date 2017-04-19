Giving back to the community-70 different projects.

Each week Crossover Church ministers to hundreds of adults, and hundreds of children and teens on Sundays, Wednesdays and throughout the week in roots groups, classes, events, meetings and mentoring. Crossover also does several community outreach events in the "Suitcase City" community throughout the year. Their latest project is “Love Our City Week”, April 17th-23rd where the Crossover members and anyone who wants to be involved, will be doing over 70 community service projects. From paying for random people’s gas to buying and delivering groceries, there are so many projects to choose from. Everything is payed for! The only thing that is required is your presence, your big smiles, and your willingness to serve your community. Tommy “Urban D” Kyllonen stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. To find out how you can serve log on to LoveOurCity.info

© 2017 WTSP-TV