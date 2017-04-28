Giving back with Give Day Tampa Bay

Give Day Tampa Bay is an area-wide day of philanthropy, last year raising over $2 million dollars for 595 local non-profits. One of those charities doing big things is The Community Food Pantry who typically hosts an unlikely mix of people of all ages and all walks of life. The pantry’s mission is simple, coming together for a single cause of bringing hope and dignity to those whose circumstances require them to have a "hand up". Monica Wilson, Director, Community Food Pantry and Beth Dhondt, Development and Grants Coordinator, joined Great Day Tampa Bay with details. . For more information on the pantry, visit the website at www.thecommunityfoodpantry.com. You can find the Community Food Pantry in the Give Day Community Improvement Category. For more information on Give Day go to http://www.cftampabay.org/give/givedaytampabay/



