WTSP
Close

"Glow", It's what's new on Netflix

It?s a look at the personal and professional lives of a group of women who perform for a wrestling organization in Los Angeles. Movie Man Sam sat down with the cast of the new show on Netflix, Glow, for your first inside look.

Great Day Tamap Bay , WTSP 9:35 AM. EDT June 21, 2017

It’s a look at the personal and professional lives of a group of women who perform for a wrestling organization in Los Angeles. Movie Man Sam sat down with the cast of the new show on Netflix, Glow, for your first inside look. 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories