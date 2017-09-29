Glynn Washington- Host & Executive Producer of Snap Judgment!

Before creating Snap judgment, Glynn worked as an educator, diplomat, community activist, actor, political strategist, fist-shaker, and foot-stomper.

Glynn composed music for the Kunst Stoff dance performances in San Francisco, rocked live spoken word poetry in Detroit, joined a band in Indonesia, wrote several screenplays, painted a daring series of self-portraits, released a blues album, and thinks his stories are best served with cocktails! Glynn Washington and the rest of the Snap Judgment crew to Tampa Theater for a one-night-only LIVE performance on Friday, September 29. For more details, go to tampatheatre.org

