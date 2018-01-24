Lightning fans have a lot to celebrate this weekend as the NHL All-Star weekend takes center stage at the Amalie Arena. For the third straight season, the All-Star Game will feature a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, showcasing teams from each NHL division. Each of the four teams will include six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders. The Lightning are the only team in the NHL with four All-Stars this season with Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos leading the way as captain and the only Atlantic Division team with multiple All-Star selections. Also, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper was announced head coach of the Atlantic Division squad after guiding the Bolts to a NHL-best .744 points percentage through the first half of the season. The 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend midseason showcase will take place at Amalie Arena and will include the 2018 NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday, Jan. 27 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS) and 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Sunday, Jan. 28 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS).

