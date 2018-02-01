Going red in February

February is filled with many red hearts, and the American Heart Association wants to make sure they’re healthy. The charity appeared on Great Day Tampa Bay to encourage everyone to wear red on Friday, February 2, to raise awareness of heart diseases.

The American Heart Association (AHA) is a non-profit organization in the United States that fosters appropriate cardiac care in an effort to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke. To learn more on preventing heart disease for you or a loved one go to www.heart.org.

