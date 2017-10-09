WTSP
Good Magicians Need no Sleeves, Great Magicians Need no Pants!

The Naked Magicians from The Straz join GDTB live in studio.

October 09, 2017

The show on October 12th, at the Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center, features magic, mirth and more than a touch of mayhem as two hot and hilarious magicians say abracadabra and take magic to a whole new level. Left without sleeves or pockets, the Naked Magician's (Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne) saucy magic is baffling and entertaining, bringing a new meaning to "now you see it. "This boisterous R-rated magic show strips away the top hats and capes, promising full-frontal illusions. For more information or to purchase tickets: strazcenter.org or call

