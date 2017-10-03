Good news for those with hearing loss

Due to new legislation, over-the-counter hearing aids will soon be available. Audiologist Kristen Decelles from St. Luke’s Cataract & Laser Institute joined Great Day Tampa Bay to answer questions about these more affordable and accessible hearing aids. St. Luke’s Cataract & Laser Institute hearing services treats hearing loss, Tinnitus, wax and more. With decades of experience, St. Luke’s Cataract and Laser Institute has three locations offering free consultations. There are offices in Tarpon Springs, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Spring Hill. For more information go to www.stlukeseye.com/hearing

