Great Birthday Party DIY's!

When it comes to birthday’s, you don’t get do overs. That’s why you have party right the first go around. Andrea “Décor” Harrison is the owner and founder of Tantalizing Tablescapes & Décor, which is an award-winning boutique company that offers upscale and unique event decor design. Its services are carefully crafted for the individual who values personal attention, distinctive decor and memorable occasions. She stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay for some awesome birthday bash tips. For more info, go to www.tantalizingtablescapes.com

