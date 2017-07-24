Great Cooking Tips from The Legend, Mrs. Patti LaBelle

When Legendary Singer Patti Labelle learned she had diabetes over 20 years ago, she thought that meant no more fun in the kitchen. This is a thought shared by many of the 1.4 million Americans diagnosed with diabetes but Mrs. LaBelle wasn’t ready to give up her passion for cooking. She joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about her diabetes and how she now cooks to satisfy her taste buds and her health with her latest cookbook. For more healthy cooking ideas the Legendary Mrs. Patti LaBelle recommends you to go to hoodcaloriecountdown.com

