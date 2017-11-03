WTSP
Great Day Tampa Bay welcomes comedian Fortune Feimster!

Comedian Fortune Feimster joins Host Michael Clayton live in studio, to promote her appearance at the Tampa Improv.

Great Day Tampa Bay welcomes comedian Fortune Feimster, who first made a name for herself as a performer and writer on Chelsea Lately, has quickly risen to new heights having sold an autobiographical TV pilot with Tina Fey and is now in a recurring role as Nurse Collette on The Mindy Project. Fortune first made her TV debut on Last Comic Standing where she finished as a semi-finalist. She is at the Improv November 3rd-4th. For more details go to improvtampa.com

