Great fun ideas for the kids on Spring Break!

When you were a kid and you didn’t know something, wasn’t it just so easy to ASK MAMA! Well, when it comes to Spring Break, it can either be super fun or seem super long if the kids don’t have enough to stay busy. So, we asked our very own “Tampa Mama”, Marisa Langford, what should Tampa Bay Floridians be planning for this year’s Spring Break STAY-CATION. For more fun tips on things to do and places to go, head over to adventuresoftampamama.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV