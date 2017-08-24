Great Shows Coming Up at Mahaffey Theater!

The Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater is one of Tampa Bay's top-rated performing arts venues. Home to the Florida Orchestra, artists and performances. Mahaffey Theater has a very Diverse schedule....To Name a few:



MAXWELL: Friday, September 1st at 8pm

MARLON WAYANS: Saturday, September 16th at 8pm

BILL BURR: Friday, October 6th at 7pm & 10pm (second show just added)

BRUCE HORNSBY: Tuesday, November 7th at7:30pm

JETHRO TULL: Thursday, November 9th 8pm

LA LA LAND: Sunday, November 12th 7pm (NEW DATE)

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER: Wednesday November 15th 7:30pm

98° AT CHRISTMAS: Friday, December 8th 8pm

TEN Tenors Home for the Holidays: Thursday December 21st 7:30pm

FAMILY SLANT: MANY SHOWS TO BE ANNOUNCED!

STING! coming to the Mahaffey – stay tuned! Saturday, December 9th 7pm



