Greg McElroy, RaceTrac, & Hotdogs!

College football season is in full swing…Which means tailgating is also in full gear… Parking lot chefs are making their mark on the grill. That’s why Former College Quarterback Greg McElroy has teamed up with RaceTrac. Right now, Dogtoberfest is underway at RaceTrac… which means one lucky winner can win a trip to NYC and be a part of the 2018 Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest. All you have to do is post a picture of your hotdog that you get at RaceTrac on the roller grill, dress it up however you want then Hashtag Dogtoberfest. or Hashtag contest at RaceTrac on twitter on Instagram. On Halloween day If you dress like a hot dog and visit your neighborhood RaceTrac you'll get a free hot dog or other roller grill item. For more details go to racetrac.com





© 2017 WTSP-TV