Guiness World Record Smoothie!!!

Stephanie & Michael can now add Guiness World Record participants to their resumes! The took part in some pedal power with Cabot Creamery at The Florida Strawberry Festival!!

They joined more than 100 others to pedal their way to blend a 1,000 gallon smoothie!!! That broke the old record of 824.7 gallons. Delicious and a world record all at once.

For more information go to www.cabotcheese.coop or www.flstrawberryfestival.com.

