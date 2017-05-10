WTSP
Hail King Author. Long Live The King!

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:41 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

Today Movie Man Sam sat down with the cast of the new movie “King Author”, starring Charlie Hunnam from Sons of Anarchy. This movie is one of many new summer block buster hitting the big screen so go check it out. 

