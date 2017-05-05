Close Happy Cinco De Mayo with Miguel's! Kyle Miller with Miguel's joins GDTB live for a Mexican Feast! Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:39 AM. EDT May 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST Miguel’s Mexican Seafood and Grill stopped by the Great Day kitchen to help us celebrate Cinco De Mayo. To check out their menu or make reservations, head online to www.miguelscafe.com or call 813.876.2587 © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Verify: Viral photo of baby holding IUD Video shows ATM robbery Judge who scolded coach used to spotlight Man sues after reportedly getting repeated robocalls Judge calls out USF coach TV viewers cutting cable Man steals golf cart, claims to be Jesus Family furious at airline Law enforcement drug addiction Judge calls out USF coach for players' behavior More Stories 2 people hospitalized after tree topples onto… May. 5, 2017, 8:58 a.m. Immigration and crime: Facts vs. fiction May. 4, 2017, 9:26 p.m. Report: Officers kicked, hit man accused in deputy's killing May. 5, 2017, 10:17 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs