Healing After the Hurricane!

In the wake of Hurricane Irma there are a lot of families in Florida dealing with power outages, water damage to their homes, displaced from their homes and the list goes on and on and on. The highly-decorated Dr. Ashley Vigil-Otero who graduated Cum Laude from Tulane University with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about stress after a traumatic event, like Hurricane Irma. She answers questions and gives tips about getting life back to normal, and how to talk to your kids about the damage they see in their own neighborhoods. For more information, you can visit vigil-otero.com/

