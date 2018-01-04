WTSP
Healthier Lifestyle = 9-5-2-1-0

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:01 AM. EST January 04, 2018

Goals for a healthier lifestyle don't have to be complicated. If your family is ready to start making changes look no further than 9-5-2-1-0 (or almost 0). These are the numbers that lead to healthier children and families:

•              9 hours of sleep
•              5 servings of fruits and vegetables
•              2 hours or less of screen time
•              1 hour or more of physical activity
•              Almost no sugar sweetened beverages
 

