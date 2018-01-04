Healthier Lifestyle = 9-5-2-1-0

Goals for a healthier lifestyle don't have to be complicated. If your family is ready to start making changes look no further than 9-5-2-1-0 (or almost 0). These are the numbers that lead to healthier children and families:
• 9 hours of sleep
• 5 servings of fruits and vegetables
• 2 hours or less of screen time
• 1 hour or more of physical activity
• Almost no sugar sweetened beverages
To learn more, go to hopkinsallchildrens.org
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs