Healthier Lifestyle = 9-5-2-1-0

Goals for a healthier lifestyle don't have to be complicated. If your family is ready to start making changes look no further than 9-5-2-1-0 (or almost 0). These are the numbers that lead to healthier children and families:



• 9 hours of sleep

• 5 servings of fruits and vegetables

• 2 hours or less of screen time

• 1 hour or more of physical activity

• Almost no sugar sweetened beverages



