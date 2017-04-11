WTSP
Healthy Easter upgrade ideas!

Registered Dietitian Abigail Dougherty joins GDTB live with Healthy food options.

Most places that sell fresh, organic foods sell them at a premium price. Well, Sprouts Farmers Market is Tampa's latest healthy grocery store and they'll be opening a new store in Sarasota tomorrow. We love Sprouts for its wide selection of fresh, natural and organic products and great prices. Today, we had Tampa dietitian Abigail Joy Dougherty on Great Day Tampa Bay to show us how to make healthy upgrades to your Easter Brunch menu using Sprouts Brand products. For more info, go to sprouts.com
 

