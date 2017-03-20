Healthy eating options that are delish!

Since March is National Nutrition Month, together, the American Heart Association and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital is encouraging families to eat healthy. The American Heart Association recommends that children, depending on age, get ¾ cup to 3 cups of veggies per day. Adding onions and peppers to a favorite meal – TACOS! – is a great way to "sneak" veggies to your kids. If your kids are picky eaters or less inclined to eat the healthy foods you want to serve, the American Heart Association recommends including them in meal prep! For this meal, let your kids fold the tacos when it's time to eat so they can put the finishing touches on a healthy, fun dish. Anita Jimenez, a Fit4AllKids Culinary Expert at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital joined Great Day Tampa Bay (GDTB) with their Athena Breakfast Taco Recipe…….UM…UM…. GOOD! For more info, go to fit4allkids.org Athena Breakfast Taco Recipe:



Ingredients:

½ cup onion, diced

½ red pepper, diced

2 tsp. olive oil

6 large eggs

5 oz. frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed*

4 oz. crumbled feta cheese

2 T. fresh dill

6 fajita-sized tortillas



Directions:

1. Turn the skillet to 350˚ and one teaspoon of oil. Add the onion and cook with the lid on, stirring occasionally, until the onions are translucent, about 4-5 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, break the eggs into a large bowl and whisk. Add the spinach, feta, dill and salt and mix until well blended.

3. When the onions are cooked, add the other teaspoon of oil to the skillet and pour in the egg mixture. Cook, stirring with the spatula, until the eggs are no longer runny.



