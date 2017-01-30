

Heart failure (HF) is a serious and life-threatening condition that represents a staggering and growing health and economic burden in the United States. One to Nearly six million Americans suffer from the condition, with about half impacted by a certain type of long-lasting HF. HF is the leading cause of hospitalization for Americans over the age of 65, as people living with it often experience debilitating symptoms. In fact, HF accounts for more than 1 million hospitalizations annually – that's nearly two hospitalizations every minute.3 The economic burden of HF currently exceeds $30 billion in the United States (including direct and indirect costs), and this figure is expected to grow to nearly $70 billion by 2030. Experts Dr. Alan Gass and Laurie Jennings joined Great Day Tampa Bay to discuss Heart Failure Symptoms, Lifestyle Tips and Ways to Help Manage the Condition.





