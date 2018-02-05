The Heart Gallery of Tampa is a local nonprofit organization that helps to find forever families for the most at-risk foster children in Tampa. Professional portraits of local children available for adoption are toured around the community to raise awareness and to plant the seed of adoption in the hearts and minds of the community. This Thursday, the Heart Gallery will host their signature annual fundraising gala, Be Mine 2018-You're the One That I Want. The gala sells out every year at 500 people and features theatrical performances, a highly anticipated silent suction, great food, and a moving program, sharing stories of adoption and the power of love. Go to heartgallerytampa.org for more info.



