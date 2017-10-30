Tampa, Fl – Maria DeSousa struggled to make ends meet and keep a roof over her family’s head. She and her children (ages 7, 6-year-old twins, and a 2-year old) moved from motel to motel. She was stressed and the kids were having trouble in school. “It was very, very hard. It was a struggle,” says DeSousa.

That all changed when Gracepoint stepped into their lives. Gracepoint provided an affordable apartment. “Everything is so great now. The kids are happy, everything’s stable. That’s why I’m so grateful to everyone who helped,” says DeSousa, who is employed at Publix.

Gracepoint’s Susan Morgan says the agency works with community partners to locate affordable housing for families. “We believe helping today gives hope for tomorrow,” says Morgan.

And there’s a way for the public to help these families too. The apartments the family’s move into are bare-bones. Gracepoint’s “Welcome Home” program encourages people to donate soft items like shower curtains, linens, and pots and pans.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the community, individuals, and businesses to really step in and to give second chances to people like Maria,” explains Morgan.

For more information on how you can donate items to the “Welcome Home” program, call Gracepoint at 813-272-2244.

