Yo, Ho, Yo Ho....The big Gasparilla celebration is only days away. This great tradition just keeps getting bigger and bigger, but how did it all begin. From parades, to art festivals, to concerts, the Gasparilla celebration has evolved a lot over the years. Lindsay Huban from the Henry B. Plant Museum joined us today for a little history lesson and to tell us about the museum’s latest exhibit: Gasparilla: A Tampa Tradition. The exhibit runs through March 4th at the Henry B. Plant Museum near downtown Tampa, located on the campus of the University of Tampa. Go to plantmuseum.com for hours and more information.

