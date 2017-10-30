Here's 9 Different Halloween Libation!

With Halloween right upon us, we wanted to craft a few spook-proof cocktail recipes for our Great Day Tampa Bay viewers looking to lift their supernatural spirits this year. Whether throwing a costume extravaganza or keeping it simple with scary movies, these BOOzy beverages are the perfect seasonal sips for celebrating this October.

The Jack – O- Lantern

1 oz. D'USSE VSOP cognac

1 ½ oz. Orange Juice

½ oz. Ginger Ale

½ oz. Triple Sec

Method: Combine all ingredients into shaker and serve in old fashioned glass. Garnish with orange wheel or twist.



Pumpkin Pie Delight

1 oz. D'USSE VSOP cognac

1 oz. DISARONNO

1 heaping bar spoon of pumpkin pie mix

½ ounce heavy cream

1 whole egg

Method: Place all the ingredients into a mixing glass. Dry Shake the mixture (shake without ice so as to 'whip' the Ingredients together). Then shake again with ice. Strain into a rocks glass without any ice. Top with freshly grated Cinnamon.



Botequero

2 parts D'USSE VSOP Cognac

1 part hot water

¼ part cane syrup

2 cardamom pods

3 cloves

1" cinnamon stick 3 strips orange zest

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Heat the brandy balloon in a tin of hot water, then double-strain the cocktail into the warmed brandy balloon. Garnish with orange zest and a cinnamon stick



The Corpse Reviver

¾ oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

¾ oz Lillet Blanc

¾ oz Cointreau

¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 dash Absinthe

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice until cold; strain into a chilled cocktail stem. No garnish.



Witches' Brew

1 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

3 oz Merlot

1 oz LBV Port

1 bar spoon sugar

Method: Heat ingredients gently over low flame; do not boil. Serve in glass mug and garnish with lemon and orange slices and a cinnamon stick



BOOzy Spiced Tea Punch

1.5oz Bombay Sapphire East

2oz mandarin spiced tea (brew 8 bags with 1 liter of water)

3/4oz lemon juice

3/4oz honey syrup

Method: Shake and serve on the rocks. Garnish orange twist and nutmeg dust.



Smokey Pear and Pumpkin Sour

2 parts Bombay Sapphire East Gin

3/4 part Pumpkin Puree

1/2 part Xante Pear Brandy

1/2 part Simple Syrup

3/4 part Lemon Juice

1/2 part Egg White

Method: Shake hard and serve up or down in glass. Garnish with pear slices and cinnamon.



White Walker Cocktail

Image: Created by Hemant Pathak from Junoon NYC

1 oz. DEWAR'S 12 Blended Scotch Whisky infused with Rye and turmeric

1 oz. Applejack

½ oz. fresh lemon juice

¼ oz. Ancho Reyes

¼ oz. simple syrup

¾ oz. egg white

Method: Absinthe to rinse the Coupe glass.



Blood & Sand

2 parts DEWAR'S 12 Blended Scotch Whisky

1-part cherry liqueur

1-part Martini & Rossi Rosso Vermouth

1 part fresh squeezed orange juice

Method: Put all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and fill with ice. Shake well to mix and chill. Strain into a chilled Martini glass and garnish with a lemon twist.



© 2017 WTSP-TV