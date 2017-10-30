WTSP
Here's 9 Different Halloween Libation!

Brenda Terry joins Great Day Tampa Bay live in studio with Great Halloween inspired libations.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:35 AM. EDT October 30, 2017

With Halloween right upon us, we wanted to craft a few spook-proof cocktail recipes for our Great Day Tampa Bay viewers looking to lift their supernatural spirits this year. Whether throwing a costume extravaganza or keeping it simple with scary movies, these BOOzy beverages are the perfect seasonal sips for celebrating this October.
The Jack – O- Lantern

1 oz. D'USSE VSOP cognac
1 ½ oz. Orange Juice
½ oz. Ginger Ale
½ oz. Triple Sec
Method: Combine all ingredients into shaker and serve in old fashioned glass. Garnish with orange wheel or twist.

Pumpkin Pie Delight
1 oz. D'USSE VSOP cognac
1 oz. DISARONNO
1 heaping bar spoon of pumpkin pie mix
½ ounce heavy cream
1 whole egg
Method: Place all the ingredients into a mixing glass. Dry Shake the mixture (shake without ice so as to 'whip' the Ingredients together). Then shake again with ice. Strain into a rocks glass without any ice. Top with freshly grated Cinnamon.

Botequero
2 parts D'USSE VSOP Cognac
1 part hot water
¼ part cane syrup
2 cardamom pods
3 cloves
1" cinnamon stick 3 strips orange zest
Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Heat the brandy balloon in a tin of hot water, then double-strain the cocktail into the warmed brandy balloon. Garnish with orange zest and a cinnamon stick
 

The Corpse Reviver
¾ oz Bombay Sapphire Gin
¾ oz Lillet Blanc
¾ oz Cointreau
¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
1 dash Absinthe
Method: Shake all ingredients with ice until cold; strain into a chilled cocktail stem. No garnish.
 

Witches' Brew
1 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin
3 oz Merlot
1 oz LBV Port
1 bar spoon sugar
Method: Heat ingredients gently over low flame; do not boil. Serve in glass mug and garnish with lemon and orange slices and a cinnamon stick
 

BOOzy Spiced Tea Punch
1.5oz Bombay Sapphire East
2oz mandarin spiced tea (brew 8 bags with 1 liter of water)
3/4oz lemon juice
3/4oz honey syrup
Method: Shake and serve on the rocks. Garnish orange twist and nutmeg dust.

Smokey Pear and Pumpkin Sour
2 parts Bombay Sapphire East Gin
3/4 part Pumpkin Puree
1/2 part Xante Pear Brandy
1/2 part Simple Syrup
3/4 part Lemon Juice
1/2 part Egg White
Method: Shake hard and serve up or down in glass. Garnish with pear slices and cinnamon.

White Walker Cocktail
Image: Created by Hemant Pathak from Junoon NYC
1 oz. DEWAR'S 12 Blended Scotch Whisky infused with Rye and turmeric
1 oz.  Applejack
½ oz.  fresh lemon juice
¼ oz.  Ancho Reyes
¼ oz.  simple syrup
¾ oz.  egg white
Method: Absinthe to rinse the Coupe glass.

Blood & Sand
2 parts DEWAR'S 12 Blended Scotch Whisky
1-part cherry liqueur
1-part Martini & Rossi Rosso Vermouth
1 part fresh squeezed orange juice
Method: Put all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and fill with ice.  Shake well to mix and chill.  Strain into a chilled Martini glass and garnish with a lemon twist.
 

