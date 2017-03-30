Hip Hop Redefined: TRC





Its Hip Hop Redefined – That will blow your Mind- TRC rocked the mic, and it was right on Time. A Diverse hip hop group- homegrown in St. Pete - joined Great Day Tampa Bay for a Hip-Hop Treat. Shadcore had the voice, Voxx had the Pipes, J. Ack was so creative- had to rewind Twice … J- walk on the Keys. I- sick on the Bass- Soon as the beat dropped – BLEW UP THE WHOLE PLACE! BOOOM …. “Passport” Had everybody Jetting off- Great Day Tampa Bay Thanks you, YOU SET IT OFF!

TRC is not following anybody’s path. They are definitely following purpose and creating their own trail... Check them out at the Gasp-Fringe Festival March 31st. Go to cltampa.com for more details.

