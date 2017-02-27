WTSP
Hollywood Fashion hits & misses!

Patty Soltis, and Elaine Sweeney join GDTB live today.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:57 AM. EST February 27, 2017

Patty Soltis, and Elaine Sweeney are two of the best fashion gurus in the Tampa Bay community, that pride themselves on knowing the importance of presenting the best image at all times. Today, with their years of experience, they stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to react to the looks of Hollywood glamour outfits at the Oscars. To keep up with the ever changing fashion world check them out online at styledgefashion.com  

